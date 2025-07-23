Police searching for suspect in Atlanta airport auto theft

article

Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of stealing a car from the Atlanta airport.

Officials say the theft happened at one of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's parking garages on Monday.

What we know:

Authorities described the stolen vehicle as a Cadillac Escalade.

Investigators shared a photo taken from surveillance footage of the person they say was believed to be involved in the theft.

The Atlanta Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at (404) 577-8477 or submit the tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.