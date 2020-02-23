Police searching for Walmart vacuum cleaner theft suspect

Police in the City of Fayetteville and searching for a suspect in a vacuum cleaner theft at a local Walmart.

The City of Fayetteville Police Department shared a surveillance photo of the suspect on Sunday morning.

According to police, the suspect grabbed over $600 in vacuum cleaners and then left the store through an emergency exit.

Investigators say the man left in what is believed to be a silver, hatchback-style vehicle.

If you have any information that can help police, please call 770-461-4441 or 770-461-4357.