Police searching for suspect in violent Gwinnett County rape
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect in a violent rape.
Officials say on Sept. 20, the victim was walking on Pleasant Hill Road when the suspect grabbed her from behind and dragged her into the woods.
Once in the woods, police say the unidentified man sexually assaulted and seriously injured his victim.
The suspect is described as a man with dreadlocks who is in his 20's or 30's.
At the time of the crime, he was wearing khaki pants, a white striped shirt, and had a backpack.
Officials shared a sketch from the victim's description in the hopes that someone recognizes him.
If you have any information about the case, please contact detectives at 770-513-5300or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
