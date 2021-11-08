Police searching for suspect in shooting at Atlanta home

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital early Monday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 they received a report of a person shot on the 2600 block of Macon Drive SW shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

At the location, responding officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where at last report he was alert and concious.

At this time, investigators are working to identify a possible suspect and determine what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

_____

