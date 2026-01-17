Silent vigil at Freedom Park honors woman killed in Minneapolis ICE shooting

The Brief A silent vigil was held at Atlanta's Freedom Park to protest the ICE shooting of Renee Good and U.S. military actions in Venezuela. The event followed a "Quaker-style" worship format, focusing on peaceful reflection rather than traditional marching. The Atlanta protest remained peaceful, contrasting with more volatile demonstrations and arrests currently taking place in Minneapolis, Portland, and Washington, D.C.



Dozens of people gathered at Freedom Park on Saturday for a silent "worship rally" to protest recent actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. military activity abroad.

What they're saying:

The event, organized by the American Friends Service Committee, was a quiet departure from high-tension protests seen in other major cities. Instead of chanting or marching, demonstrators stood in silence to honor the memory of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother and U.S. citizen who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, 2026.

"It can feel very isolating... but by standing out here like this, showing what we’re willing to do even in a simple way using our body, we hope to encourage folks that if they stand with peacemaking, they won’t be alone," said organizer Derek Harootunian.

Dig deeper:

The Atlanta rally focused on two main concerns: the killing of Renee Good and the increased militarization regarding U.S. intervention in Venezuela.

Good was shot three times by ICE agent Jonathan Ross while she was in her car. While federal officials claim the agent acted in self-defense, witness video suggests Good was turning away from the officer when he opened fire. The incident has sparked a national "ICE Out for Good" movement.

Protesters also voiced opposition to recent U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, including the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. Advocates argue these actions represent a dangerous increase in global militarization.

Big picture view:

While the atmosphere at Freedom Park was calm and reflective, protests in other parts of the country have remained volatile like in Minneapolis, where tensions are at a breaking point after a second federal shooting occurred this week.

Local perspective:

In Atlanta, the silent vigil concluded without incident, but organizers say they plan to continue their "Weekend of Action" through the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.