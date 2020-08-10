Police searching for suspect in Atlanta pizza restaurant liquor theft

article

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect wanted in a liquor theft at a pizza restaurant.

Police say that on Friday, Aug. 7 the suspect entered Amalfi Pizza on 17 International Boulevard.

According to police, the man stole six bottles of liquor from the restaurant's bar area.

Investigators believe the suspect is most likely in the area of downtown Atlanta.

If you have any information that could help officials identify the suspect, please call Atlanta Police Zone Five Investigations and reference case number 20-223-0807.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS to remain anonymous.

