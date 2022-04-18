Police searching for runaway DeKalb County teen

article

Police in DeKalb County are searching for a 13-year-old who allegedly ran away from home.

Police said Matthew Haas was last seen Sunday on Covington Highway in Decatur.

He is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and blonde locs.

Police said he was wearing a white shirt, purple shorts and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-724-7710.

