Police searching for runaway DeKalb County teen

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
MATTHEW HAAS article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are searching for a 13-year-old who allegedly ran away from home.

Police said Matthew Haas was last seen Sunday on Covington Highway in Decatur. 

He is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and blonde locs. 

Police said he was wearing a white shirt, purple shorts and sneakers. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-724-7710.

