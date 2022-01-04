Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for possible runaway teenager in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Police in DeKalb County said 13-year-old Lajavne Spencer was reported missing on Tuesday. He was last seen leaving his home at around 6:15 a.m. on Donna Way in Stonecrest.

Police said he is about 5-foot-6 and 125 pounds. 

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact DeKalb police investigators at 770-724-7710.