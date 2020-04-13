Police searching for missing woman with medical condition

Gwinnett County police are looking for a missing 24-year-old woman.

Keyanna Lloyd disappeared from her home on Monday. She went for a walk on Towering Pine Trail in Lawrenceville around 10:15 a.m. but never returned.

According to the police, she has a medical condition requiring her to be in constant contact with her family.

Lloyd is about 5'4" and weighs roughly 140 pounds. Investigators said she was wearing a white shirt with a black hoodie and grey pants when she left her home Monday morning. She was also wearing black high-top sneakers with rhinestones.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300.