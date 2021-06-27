Police searching for missing teen last seen at Jonesboro home

article

Police said a 16-year-old last seen at her Jonesboro home on Saturday night is missing.

The family of the missing teen, Neveah Williams, said she was at her home at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on Mt. Zion Road.

Police issued a Mattie's Call for Williams, who is diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

Police described her as 5-foot-8 and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Williams was last seen wearing a red zip-up top, blue jeans and furry flip-flops.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

