Police searching for missing teen last seen at Jonesboro home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police said a 16-year-old last seen at her Jonesboro home on Saturday night is missing.
The family of the missing teen, Neveah Williams, said she was at her home at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on Mt. Zion Road.
Police issued a Mattie's Call for Williams, who is diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.
Police described her as 5-foot-8 and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Williams was last seen wearing a red zip-up top, blue jeans and furry flip-flops.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.