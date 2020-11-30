Police searching for missing pregnant Georgia teenager

article

Police in Georgia are searching for a missing pregnant teenager who ran away from home Monday morning.

Clayton County Police say that 17-year-old Ja’kyrie Hambrick left her home on the 900 block of Mt. Zion Road in Morrow around 5 a.m.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Hambrick, who is pregnant, has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, ADHD, and bipolar disorder.

Officials described the missing teen as 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of around 200 lbs. She had black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she is currently wearing.

If you have any information on where Hambrick could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

