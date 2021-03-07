Expand / Collapse search
Police searching for missing man with dementia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
James Gas (Photo: APD)

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta need your help locating an elderly man with dementia, who was recently reported missing.

Police said 75-year-old James Gas is suffering from dementia and was reported missing from a care facility on Sunday after medical staff discovered he was not in the facility.

Police described Gas as approximately 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds with salt-and-pepper hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, brown pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on Gas’ whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or contact the Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

