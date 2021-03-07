Police searching for missing man with dementia
article
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta need your help locating an elderly man with dementia, who was recently reported missing.
Police said 75-year-old James Gas is suffering from dementia and was reported missing from a care facility on Sunday after medical staff discovered he was not in the facility.
Police described Gas as approximately 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds with salt-and-pepper hair.
Police said he was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, brown pants and brown shoes.
Anyone with information on Gas’ whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or contact the Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
Advertisement
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.