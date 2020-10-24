Police searching for missing Georgia teenager suffering suicidal thoughts

Clayton County police need your help finding a missing teenager who ran away from doctors while being treated early Saturday morning.

Officers say 18-year-old Deja Wood was last seen just after midnight Saturday.

According to authorities, the incident began after Wood was admitted to Southern Regional Medical Center for suicidal thoughts.

Medical personnel decided to transfer Wood to another location but during the move, officers say she fled on foot in the area of Upper Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Officers have been patrolling the area hoping to find the teen, but they haven't located her.

Wood is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of around 110 pounds. She is a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement

When Wood ran away, she was wearing only green hospital scrubs and no shoes.

If you have any information about where Deja Wood could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.