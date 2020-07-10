Police searching for missing 67-year-old Dacula man

Gwinnett County police are searching for a missing Dacula man.

Harvey Sullivan, 67, was last seen around 4 a.m. Wednesday at his home on Fairmont Park Drive.

According to police, his girlfriend woke up and found the door to the garage hadn't been fully closed and Sullivan was gone. He didn't take his wallet or cell phone with him.

Sullivan was last wearing a blue t-shirt. He's possibly wearing a ball cap and carrying a red backpack.

He's described as 6-feet-tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and thinning blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 770-513-5300.