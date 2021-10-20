Police searching for missing 56-year-old Atlanta man

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 56-year-old man.

Carl Arnold was last seen on Sept. 26 around 5 p.m. at his apartment complex located at 523 Cleveland Avenue SE, the Atlanta Police Department said.

Arnold is described by police as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gray shirt with a dog on the front, white jogging pants, and white shoes.

Police said Arnold has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

