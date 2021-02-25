Police searching for missing 23-year-old LaGrange woman

article

LaGrange police are asking for help finding a missing woman who disappeared Thursday morning.

Officials say 23-year-old Colby Pike was last seen at the Baymont Inn & Suites at 5:45 a.m.

The missing woman is described as being around 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Pike was last seen wearing a red shirt and black leggings.

If you have any information about where Pike could be, please call LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603, call 911, or Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.

