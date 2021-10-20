Police searching for missing 21-year-old Atlanta man
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 21-year-old man.
William Robinson was last seen at a home along Golden Dawn Drive SW near Star Mist Drive SW around 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Atlanta Police Department said.
Robinson is described by police as being 6-feet-tall, weighing about 155 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.
He may be armed with a gun and has been expressing a desire to commit suicide, police said.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/ Missing Person's Unit.
