Police searching for missing 21-year-old Atlanta man

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 21-year-old man.

William Robinson was last seen at a home along Golden Dawn Drive SW near Star Mist Drive SW around 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Atlanta Police Department said.

Robinson is described by police as being 6-feet-tall, weighing about 155 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He may be armed with a gun and has been expressing a desire to commit suicide, police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/ Missing Person's Unit.

