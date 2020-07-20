Police searching for missing 20-year-old Carrollton woman

article

Police are searching for a 20-year-old Georgia woman who has been missing since Friday.

On Sunday, the Carrollton Police Department shared a photo of 20-year-old Jasmine Hudgins on Facebook while asking the public to help find her.

According to police, Hudgins was last seen the night of July 17 in the area of Hays Mill Road.

That night, the missing woman was wearing a black sleeveless dress with black flip flops.

Officials described Hudgins as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 162 pounds. They do not know how she would have been traveling that night.

If you have any information that could help, please call Carrollton Det. Chad Taylor at 770-834-4451 or by calling 911.

