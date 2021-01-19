Police searching for missing 20-year-old Brookhaven cyclist

article

The Brookhaven Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 20-year-old man.

Officials say Kalil Shariff Khan was last seen leaving his home in the Drew Valley neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15. He was reported missing the next day.

Khan is described as being around 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of around 150 pounds.

The missing man was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, black leggings, and gym shorts while riding his green Diamond Back mountain bicycle.

Officials say Khan often rode his bike in the Peachtree Road Corridor in Brookhaven and Buckhead.

If you have any information or have seen Khan recently please call 911 or the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600.

