Police searching for missing 18-year-old Ellenwood man

Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old man who may want to harm himself.

Ricardo Barragan-Lozano was last seen around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday in the 3700 block of Grant Road in Ellenwood, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Barragan-Lozano is described by police as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

Police said they are concerned after he made statements of harming himself.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or 911.