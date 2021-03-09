Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
Police searching for missing 18-year-old Atlanta man with autism

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
Kemal Johnson has been missing since Monday. (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police need your help finding an 18-year-old autistic man who has been missing since Monday.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 18-year-old Kemal Johnson.

According to police, Johnson left home on the 2,800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at around 1 p.m. after an argument with his mother and hasn't been seen since. He was reported missing by his family who are concerned about his safety.

Johnson is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

 The missing man was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the word "Trap" in white letters on the front, dark pants, white Air Force Ones, and was carrying a backpack.

If you have any information that could help find Johnson, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

