Police searching for missing 12-year-old North Carolina girl

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - North Carolina police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Saturday night.
The Elizabeth City Police Department says that Cheyanne Hardison has been missing since around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Hardison was last seen in the 300 block of South Dyer Street.
Officials described the missing girl as being around 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 165 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.
If you have any information that can help officials find Hardison, please contact investigators at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.
