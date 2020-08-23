Police searching for missing 12-year-old North Carolina girl

article

North Carolina police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Saturday night.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says that Cheyanne Hardison has been missing since around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Hardison was last seen in the 300 block of South Dyer Street.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Officials described the missing girl as being around 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 165 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information that can help officials find Hardison, please contact investigators at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.