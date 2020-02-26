Police searching for man who robbed an Atlanta pizza place

Police in Atlanta are trying to find the man responsible for a scary robbery at a popular pizza parlor near the Georgia Tech campus.

It happened on Feb. 17 around 9:35 a.m. at the Rocky Mountain Pizza located at 1005 Hemphill Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police said a man armed with a gun followed a delivery man into the restaurant. Police said he demanded the female employee hand over all the cash in the register.

He then locked the delivery driver and the employee in the restroom before taking off in the delivery drivers’ van, police said.

The suspect abandoned the van and was last seen running south on Fowler Street NW.

Wednesday, police released surveillance images from MARTA from a bus and from one of the stations of the man they believe is responsible for the armed robbery.

Anyone with information or who may know who the suspect is can call Atlanta police or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.