Police searching for gunman in NW Atlanta shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a man in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 that at around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to Allen Temple Court NW after reporters of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

According to the victim, he was in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway when an unknown suspect started firing at him.

Medics took the unidentified victim to the hospital in stable condition.

Police do not have a description of the gunman at this time.

