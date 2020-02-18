Police searching for Gainesville bank robbery suspect

Gainesville police need your help in the search for a suspect in a bank robbery Tuesday.

Police need your help identifying this bank robbery suspect. (Gainesville Police Department)

Officials say at around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a BB&T bank on the 400 block of Jesse Jewell Parkway after reports of a robbery.

Officials say the suspect demanded an undisclosed amount of money and made employees believe that he was armed.

Once he received the money, police say he fled on foot.

Investigators described the man as being about 6-feet tall with a goatee. He was wearing a navy blue trench coat or raincoat, a tan collared shirt, and a beige or tan rain hat.

If you have any information about the incident, please call Gainesville police at 770-534-5251.