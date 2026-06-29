Police search for two suspects near Covington Highway nightclub

The Brief DeKalb County police are searching for two suspects near an abandoned nightclub in Decatur. A heavy law enforcement presence, including a K-9 unit and officers with long guns, swarmed the area Monday evening. Authorities have not yet confirmed the specific charges against the fleeing individuals or what sparked the response.



DeKalb County police flooded the neighborhood surrounding a former Decatur nightclub Monday evening as officers searched for two suspects.

What we know:

A massive law enforcement presence surrounded the old Prime Time nightclub at 3952 Covington Highway on Monday evening.

Officers spent at least two and a half hours combing through the area, moving from the front of the abandoned building into a wooded area directly behind it.

A K-9 unit circled the property while heavily armed officers carrying long guns searched through the dense trees.

The surrounding area remains highly active, featuring a gas station, several apartment buildings, and numerous homes.

What we don't know:

DeKalb County police officials have not released the identities of the two suspects or specified the exact charges they face.

It remains unclear what initially triggered the large police response or if there is any active danger to the neighboring community.