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Man wanted in connection with deadly Clayton County gas station shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Clayton County
Published October 9, 2026 4:07 PM EDT
Published October 9, 2026 4:07 PM EDT
article

Clayton County police investigate a fatal shooting in the 5000 block of Riverdale Road on Thursday night. Inset: Seneca Colbert, who is wanted in connection with the shooting and considered armed and dangerous. (Credit: Clayton County Police Departme

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The Brief

    • Clayton County police are searching for Seneca Colbert, who is wanted after a man was found shot to death on Thursday night.
    • Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Colbert following what investigators described as a dispute.
    • Police warned that Colbert is considered armed and dangerous and urged the public not to approach him.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night at a gas station.

What we know:

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, when police responded to the Marathon Gas Riverdale Xpress Mart on Riverdale Road for a shots-fired call. 

Police found a man who had been shot to death at the scene. 

After investigating, Clayton County police identified Seneca Colbert as the suspect and authorities obtained arrest warrants. 

Authorities said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between individuals involved. 

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Colbert remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or age of the victim. 

What you can do:

Members of the public are strongly advised not to approach, confront, or attempt to detain Colbert under any circumstances. Anyone who sees Colbert or has information about his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Clayton County Police Department.

Clayton CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews