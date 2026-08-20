Police search for man accused in South Fulton car break-in

article

The Brief South Fulton police are searching for a man seen in surveillance footage wearing all-black clothing and a mask on Westford Circle, who is accused of breaking into a car. The individual was caught pulling on multiple vehicle door handles around 2:21 a.m. on Aug. 10 and managed to enter one car. Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Officer C. Halten at 404-376-3948.



Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect accused of breaking into a vehicle and attempting to enter several others in a South Fulton neighborhood.

What we know:

The car break-in happened along Westford Circle last week on Aug. 10, just around 2:21 a.m.

South Fulton Police said a man wearing all-black clothing and a mask was caught on surveillance pulling on door handles and entering one of the vehicles.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the man shown in the surveillance footage.

It is unclear if any items were taken from the vehicle the man managed to enter.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Officer C. Halten at 404-376-3948.