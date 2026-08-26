Police search for man accused of repeated shoplifting at MLK Food Mart

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The Brief Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a man captured on security photos during an attempted shoplifting call. The incident occurred on Saturday at the MLK Food Mart located at 2460 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. Investigators believe the man frequently shoplifts at that specific store.



Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of attempting to steal from a southwest Atlanta food mart.

What we know:

Atlanta Police Department investigators responded to the MLK Food Mart along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW on Saturday following reports of a man attempting to steal items.

Police released photos of the individual and noted that he is believed to have targeted that business repeatedly.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the man.

It is unclear what specific items the man attempted to take during the Aug. 22 incident or previous thefts.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the individual is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit online here.

Tipsters do not have to provide their name or any identifying details to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for an arrest and indictment.