Police search for man accused of repeated shoplifting at MLK Food Mart
ATLANTA - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of attempting to steal from a southwest Atlanta food mart.
What we know:
Atlanta Police Department investigators responded to the MLK Food Mart along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW on Saturday following reports of a man attempting to steal items.
Police released photos of the individual and noted that he is believed to have targeted that business repeatedly.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified the man.
It is unclear what specific items the man attempted to take during the Aug. 22 incident or previous thefts.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the individual is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit online here.
Tipsters do not have to provide their name or any identifying details to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for an arrest and indictment.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Atlanta Police Department.