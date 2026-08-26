Expand / Collapse search

Police search for man accused of repeated shoplifting at MLK Food Mart

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
SW Atlanta
Published August 26, 2026 4:00 PM EDT
Published August 26, 2026 4:00 PM EDT
article

Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of stealing from the MLK Food Mart multiple times. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a man captured on security photos during an attempted shoplifting call.
    • The incident occurred on Saturday at the MLK Food Mart located at 2460 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.
    • Investigators believe the man frequently shoplifts at that specific store.

ATLANTA - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of attempting to steal from a southwest Atlanta food mart.

What we know:

Atlanta Police Department investigators responded to the MLK Food Mart along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW on Saturday following reports of a man attempting to steal items.

Police released photos of the individual and noted that he is believed to have targeted that business repeatedly.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the man.

It is unclear what specific items the man attempted to take during the Aug. 22 incident or previous thefts.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the individual is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit online here.

Tipsters do not have to provide their name or any identifying details to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for an arrest and indictment.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Atlanta Police Department. 

SW AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNewsAtlanta Police Department