Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed following dispute in northwest Atlanta, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
NW Atlanta
Published August 26, 2026 3:16 PM EDT
Published August 26, 2026 3:16 PM EDT
article

A man was stabbed on W Lake Court NW on Wednesday morning (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Atlanta police responded to a stabbing within the 1600 block of W Lake Court NW, where they found a man who had been stabbed.
    • Officers reported that the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.
    • Investigators stated the stabbing stemmed from a physical dispute.

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a physical dispute in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1600 block of West Lake Court NW. 

Officers found a man who had been stabbed. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries. 

Authorities added that the incident began as a physical dispute before escalating to a stabbing.

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly identified the injured man.

Authorities have not released information regarding potential suspects. 

The specific cause of the physical dispute remains under investigation.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Atlanta Police Department. 

NW AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNewsAtlanta Police Department