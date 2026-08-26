Man stabbed following dispute in northwest Atlanta, police say
article
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a physical dispute in northwest Atlanta.
What we know:
The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1600 block of West Lake Court NW.
Officers found a man who had been stabbed. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities added that the incident began as a physical dispute before escalating to a stabbing.
What we don't know:
Police have not publicly identified the injured man.
Authorities have not released information regarding potential suspects.
The specific cause of the physical dispute remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Atlanta Police Department.