Man stabbed following dispute in northwest Atlanta, police say

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The Brief Atlanta police responded to a stabbing within the 1600 block of W Lake Court NW, where they found a man who had been stabbed. Officers reported that the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening. Investigators stated the stabbing stemmed from a physical dispute.



Police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a physical dispute in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1600 block of West Lake Court NW.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities added that the incident began as a physical dispute before escalating to a stabbing.

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly identified the injured man.

Authorities have not released information regarding potential suspects.

The specific cause of the physical dispute remains under investigation.