Police search for suspect in early morning shooting in Lithonia-area neighborhood

Police in DeKalb County are investigating an early morning deadly shooting on Thursday.

It happened in the 2300 block of Cherokee Valley Circle around 1:30 a.m. DeKalb County police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man in his late 20s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Investigators believe the victim got into an argument with the suspect which led to the shooting.

That suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

