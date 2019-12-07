Police search for shooter in northwest Atlanta drive-by shooting

One man is dead and the search is on for the gunman after a drive-by shooting in northwest Atlanta.

It happened Friday night outside the Daron Village Apartments on Harwell Road.

Police said someone in a four-door red sedan pulled up, opened fire on the 29-year-old victim, and then took off.

Medics rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said at least two men were in the red car and they believe the victim was targeted.