Police search for missing siblings in DeKalb Coutny

Police are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of two siblings reported missing in DeKalb County.

The police department said 11-year-old Sameem Ibn-Phillips Jr. and 17-year-old Sajidah Phillips,(17). Sameem & Sajidah were last seen Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. near their home in Decatur.

Police said Sameem is 5 feet tall and weighs about 152 pounds. Sajidah is 5-foot-2 and about 150 pounds. Police said both children have black hair and brown eyes.

Police added the kids may be with their small dog. No description of the dog was provided.

Police urge the public to call 911 or the DeKalb PD special victims unit at 770-724-7710 if they have any information.

