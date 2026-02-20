Gunman opens fire on full vehicle, critically injuring teen in LaGrange

The Brief A gunman fired into a vehicle containing four people, including a 15-year-old and a 3-year-old. The 15-year-old victim was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. Police have not identified the male suspect or established a motive for the assault.



Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a parked car Thursday night, wounding a 15-year-old girl while she sat with three other people, including a toddler.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 7:51 p.m. in the 500 block of South Greenwood Street. According to the LaGrange Police Department, the victims were sitting in their vehicle waiting for a food order when an unknown male began firing at them.

The gunfire struck the vehicle and the 15-year-old girl. The group immediately fled the scene while calling 911 for help.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired intercepted a personal vehicle that was rushing the teenager to the hospital. Police rendered aid until she reached a local emergency facility. Due to the severity of her injuries, the girl was later airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

The other three people in the car at the time of the shooting were identified by police as Jalon Nelson, Ebonie Tucker, and a 3-year-old.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

What we don't know:

The Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the assault. As of Friday, the suspect remains unidentified, and no motive has been released.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective B. Vinson at 706-883-2620.