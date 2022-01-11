Police search for missing 71-year-old DeKalb County woman

article

Police in DeKalb County are searching for a missing 71-year-old woman.

Paula Baker was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Emory Hillandale Hospital, the DeKalb County Police Department said.

Baker is described by police as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing a brown and plaid jacket with orange pants.

Police said a witness told investigators they believe they saw her at a Walgreens on Covington Highway about an hour after her disappearance.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or 770-724-7710.

