Police search for man who shoved bank clerk, tried to pass bad check

Fayetteville police say a man went inside a Bank of America on New Year’s Eve and what happened next left him facing battery charges.

Police say he tried to cash a fraudulent check, but an employee noticed something was wrong and began the process to notify the police.

Once the man realized what was going on, he asked for his check back and eventually authorities say he shoved the employee to the ground and ran away.

Police say he left with two other men in a newer model Chevrolet Tahoe.