Police search for driver who struck, killed man riding lawnmower in Gwinnett County

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for the driver of a BMW that struck a lawnmower, killing the rider.

It happened near the intersection of Lonora Church and Lee roads. Gwinnett County police said a man was riding a lawnmower down the street when he was hit by that vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle got out and ran from the scene a short distance from the scene, police said.

The man on the lawnmower died on the scene, according to officers.

Police did not have a good description of the suspect.

The name of the man has not been released.

