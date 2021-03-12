Police search for driver who struck, killed man riding lawnmower in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for the driver of a BMW that struck a lawnmower, killing the rider.
It happened near the intersection of Lonora Church and Lee roads. Gwinnett County police said a man was riding a lawnmower down the street when he was hit by that vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle got out and ran from the scene a short distance from the scene, police said.
The man on the lawnmower died on the scene, according to officers.
Police did not have a good description of the suspect.
The name of the man has not been released.
