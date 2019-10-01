Police search for driver who hit Cherokee County school bus

Cherokee County authorities search for the driver accused of hitting a school bus Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the driver crossed the center line and hit the elementary school bus head-on at Hightower Road and Ball Ground Road. Both vehicles went off the road.

According to deputies, the driver of the car fled from the scene on foot. Investigators believe the suspect may be injured and somewhere in the area.

According to Cherokee County officials, one elementary school student was on the bus at the time. That child was not injured.

Pictures provided by the Cherokee County Sheriff's office show the bus in a ditch and having lost a wheel.

The accident closed Highway 369 for a short period of time.