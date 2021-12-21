Police search for Clayton County man missing after being release from hospital

article

Clayton County police are searching for a Riverdale man who's been missing since he was released from the hospital on Sunday evening.

Police said 40-year-old Demetrius Cameron received treatment at a hospital and was released at about 9:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Police learned Cameron was missing after responding to a call on Waterview Drive in Riverdale.

Police said Cameron is diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, Dementia, and Epilepsy. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Police said Cameron has black hair and brown eyes. Cameron is 6-1 in height and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE