Police search for Checker's armed robbery suspect

An armed robbery suspect is on the run after robbing a Checker's restaurant Thursday, according Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The armed robbery happened at the Checker's located in 2700 block of Pio Nono Avenue around 12:37 a.m. Thursday.

The male suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money for a restaurant employee. All the employees ran from the store, and the suspect was not able to leave with any money.

Authorities said no one was hurt during the incident.

The suspect is described as a bald, tall, slender male with a beard, wearing all black.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.