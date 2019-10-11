Police search for armed robber in Athens

Police in Athens are hoping to identify two individuals seen in surveillance video which happened near the location where a man was held up at gunpoint.

It happened Thursday just after noon in the 300 block of S. Pope Street near Waddell Street. Athens-Clarke County Police said a 21-year-old man was held up at that location.

Police describe the suspect as being about 6-feet-1-inch tall with a slim build. He was wearing dark clothing at the time.

Investigators located nearby surveillance video and are hoping to identify the men on it to see if either were connected to the crime. They are also asking homeowners with security cameras in the area to see if they caught a glimpse of someone nearby the scene.

Anyone who can help should call Det. Paul Johnson at 706-613-3330, ext. 522 or Sgt. David Norris at 706-613-3330, ext. 556.