Police search for 57-year-old man last seen on blue moped

Police are searching for a 57-year-old man last seen on Christmas Day.

Police in Henry County said Herbert Perry was last seen on Dec. 25 in the area of Triple Crown Lane in Ellenwood.

Police said Perry is about 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds with white facial hair. There were last seen wearing a jogging suit and riding on a blue moped.

Police are concerned because Perry has health issues and does not have his medication.

Police said he is normally seen in the Ellenwood area around Clark Road.

If anyone has information on their whereabouts, they are asked to contact Henry County Police Department detectives at 770-288-7755 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

