Atlanta Jewish community responds with unity after deadly Bondi Beach attack

A deadly attack at one of Australia’s most popular beaches is being felt thousands of miles away in metro Atlanta, where members of the Jewish community say they are responding not with fear, but by coming together.

What we know:

Officials say violence at Bondi Beach in Sydney targeted members of the Jewish community during a Hanukkah event, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens more.

The attack has sent shockwaves through Jewish communities worldwide, including in Atlanta.

In Sandy Springs, a public menorah lighting took place Monday night at Heritage Green.

Local leaders say the event is meant to be a visible statement of unity, faith and resilience in the face of antisemitic violence.

Witnesses captured the attack as it unfolded over the weekend at the famed Bondi Beach, a destination known for sun, surf and tourists. Authorities say it quickly turned into a scene of terror during what they described as a targeted assault on the Jewish community.

A member of the congregation was in Australia at the time of the attack visiting family but was not at the event where the attack took place.

What they're saying:

"The shock and grief from that Australia attack is being felt here in Atlanta’s Jewish community," said Rabbi Isser New, associate director of Chabad of Georgia.

He said the decision to proceed with the event was intentional.

"Sadness and almost a little bit of like anger, like how could people want to destroy a community getting together to share and celebrate their religious freedom," New said.

The attack has heightened concerns about antisemitic violence, but New said the response locally has been one of defiance rather than retreat.

"Our history and Hanukkah teach us that there have always been forces looking to hold down even what could feel like a minority of people that want to do the right thing, that want to celebrate," he said.

New said the violence also hit close to home. He went to school with one of the victims, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who helped organize the Hanukkah event in Australia and was among the 15 people killed.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and to his soul, and we hope that they’ll be able to continue his legacy," New said.

While calling the attack a painful reminder of rising global tensions, New said gatherings like the Sandy Springs menorah lighting are meant to ensure fear does not prevail.

"We have to push in as much light and as much positivity as we can in the face of forces and people and really just darkness that exists," he said.

What's next:

Organizers say security was increased at the event and will likely be increased at Jewish religious sites across Georgia as Hanukkah continues.