Police search for 2 teens involved in purse snatching at Lenox Square restaurant

ATLANTA - What should have been a relaxing afternoon lunch, turned into a foot race after two teens worked together to snatch a designer bag from a chair.

"It was broad daylight, there were police around," said the victim. "I never would have thought this would be the place to get mugged."

It happened Thursday afternoon just after 3 p.m.

Two sisters bought lunch and took the meals to a table. One had a high fashion bag worth $1,500. She placed her purse on the seat of a chair and with her leg pulled that chair next to her.

In a flash, two teens rushed to the table, made the snatch, and ran out of the mall. Atlanta police got some information from a getaway vehicle. They also have surveillance footage to look at.

