Police search for 2 men who ran off with gold chains

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for two men caught on camera robbing a jewelry store earlier this month.

It happened on Nov. 2 at Intrigue Jewelers located at 2100 Pleasant Hill Road. Gwinnett County Police said two men walked into the store around 7 p.m. and asked to see gold chains. Both were allowed to try them on, but when they did, police said they ran from the store.

Police said the first suspect, who took a 27-inch rope chain. That suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt with the word “Vans” on the front, gray pants with black, and white shoes.

The other suspect took a 20-inch chain with the charm which had the letter “CZ” in the center, according to police. He was wearing a white Puma sweatshirt with gray sweatpants, white shoes, and a blue-colored baseball cap.

Police release the surveillance video from the store in hopes someone will recognize the suspect and call the police.

Anyone with further information can call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).