Police search for 15-year-old who left home 'without permission'

Clayton County police are hoping someone can help find a missing teenager who left home early Sunday morning.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 15-year-old Paris Carter.

According to police, at around 1 a.m. Sunday, Carter left her home on the 200 block of Duran Court without permission and never came back home.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet2-inches tall with a weight of 185 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Carter was last seen wearing pink Crocs. Investigators say she has been diagnosed with ADHD and bipolar disorder.

If you have any information, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or by dialing 911.