Incident at Emory Point near CDC in Atlanta cleared, officials say

The Brief Police responded to Emory Point near the CDC in Atlanta on Friday afternoon, but officials say there is no active shooter. SKYFOX footage showed multiple officers on scene, including officers positioned on a building rooftop. Emory University issued an emergency alert which has since been lifted.



Emory University Atlanta Campus has given an all clear after sending an emergency alert which prompted a police response on Friday afternoon.

Several police officers responded to Emory Point across from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

According to DeKalb County officials, there was not an "active shooter" in the area, but they did not provide an explanation as to why police are was in the area.

SKYFOX flew over the location and spotted several police officers and police officers on the roof of one of the buildings.

The backstory:

The same location is where an active shooter opened fire in August 2025, killing a police officer and terrifying hundreds of CDC employees and parents of children who were trapped inside a daycare center during the hours-long incident.

The shooter in that incident fired hundreds of shots at the CDC, which is located across the street from Emory Point.

