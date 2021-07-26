Police say missing Atlanta teen might have gone to Tennessee or New York

article

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a 19-year-old Emory University student who's been missing since leaving home Saturday afternoon.

Henry Turek Yates' mother reported him missing to police on Sunday, saying his phone had been switched off.

Family said he left at around 7 p.m. on Saturday and had not returned.

Police said Yates was driving a blue 2006 Honda Pilot with a Georgia tag, EFA922. The car has stickers, including one that says "Emory University" and another that says "Namnaste y'all, Chai Pani."

Police said the car had been seen on Howell Mill Road after Yates' disappearance.

He also has in his possession two credit cards one of which has been charged for the amount of $43 at a Circle K gas station in Chattanooga. The boy's mother said Yates had expressed interest in going to a "nuclear site" in that area.

Police told the family to warn Tennessee state police to be on the lookout for Yates.

A missing person poster shared by police said his last suspected location is in Dunkirk, New York.

Yates is described as about 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, pierced ears and multiple tattoos.

A tattoo on the leg of Henry Turek Yates. (Photo courtesy of Atlanta Police Department)

Police provided an image of a distinct tattoo on one of Yates' legs.

Police urge anyone with information to contact police at 404-546-4235 or personally message Kelly or Gary Yates on Facebook.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.