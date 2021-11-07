Police locate 23-year-old last seen in Ellenwood

article

UPDATE, 10:34 a.m. Nov. 8: Police said Casey Christopher was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are searching for a missing man at risk because of multiple medical diagnoses.

The Clayton County Police Department said 23-year-old Casey Christopher was last seen at the 3800 Block of Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.

Police said Christopher is 6-foot-2 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green beanie, a brown jumpsuit and cowboy boots, police said.

Police said he is known to roam in the wooded area behind his home.

Police ask anyone with information on Christopher's whereabouts to contact Clayton County police at 770-477-3550.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS