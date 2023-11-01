3 people shot early Wednesday morning in NW Atlanta

Police responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning in northwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened in the 60 block of Johnson Road near Hollywood Road and Westside Reservoir Park.

Police say 3 people were shot, but their conditions are currently unknown.

We also don't know what led to the shooting at this time.

Dozens of evidence markers and shell casings could be seen at the crime scene.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.