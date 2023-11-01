Expand / Collapse search
3 people shot early Wednesday morning in NW Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Shooting on Johnson Road

Police responded to a shooting on Johnson Road early Wednesday morning. Breaking news.

ATLANTA - Police responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning in northwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened in the 60 block of Johnson Road near Hollywood Road and Westside Reservoir Park.

Police say 3 people were shot, but their conditions are currently unknown.

We also don't know what led to the shooting at this time. 

Dozens of evidence markers and shell casings could be seen at the crime scene. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.